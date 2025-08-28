Texas QB Arch Manning NIL salary is crazy with No. 2 Carson Beck not even close
Name, Image, and Likeness are three words that have completely changed the complexion of college football. Now, one player stands along as the most valuable of all time with his projected NIL earnings for this season: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning.
Having the last name and pedigree certainly doesn’t hurt as the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of the great quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. He was also one, if not the, most hyped high school quarterback ever out of Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The 21-year-old Arch has waited his turn at Texas and will have a chance to make a statement and show just how good the QB most think is a future No. 1 NFL draft pick is when he takes the field Saturday for No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Texas fans are hoping her can bring the school its first national championship since the 2005 Vince Young team. The hype certainly is there. And so is the NIL money around that hype as he’s projected to make $6.8 million this season alone, and around $2.5 million higher than Miami Hurricanes transfer Carson Beck at $4.3 million.
Here’s the full NIL rankings list, according to On3.
Manning just released an eyeglasses commercial with dad that’s an example of some of his brand deals.
Red Bull, Panini, and Uber are a few other big ones.
The hype and the money are there. Will Manning live up to the lofty expectations this season? Let’s see how he handles the pressure on Saturday while carrying the weight of his last name and all that money on his shoulders.
