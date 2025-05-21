Titans No. 1 pick Cam Ward makes shockingly more than Shedeur Sanders in NFL deal
Cam Ward was the forgotten man of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Lost in all of the hoopla over Shedeur Sanders dropping to the fifth round, finally chosen by the Cleveland Browns, was the fact that Ward was the No. 1 overall pick, looking to change the fortunes of the Tennessee Titans.
Ward, though, might have the last laugh after signing his deal a couple of days after Sanders signed his.
In the NFL, your contract is only as good as the guaranteed money.
The former Miami Hurricanes star signed a reported 4-year, $48.75 million deal. Here's the kicker. All of it is guaranteed, including a $32.1 million signing bonus.
Compare that to Sanders' slotted contract as the 144th overall pick, and while the four years, $4.6 million deal seems decent for the fifth round, only the $447,380 signing bonus is guaranteed.
The ex-Colorado Buffaloes savior, who controversially had his number retired, makes a killing though with endorsement deals with companies like Nike, Gatorade, Beats by Dre, and Delta Airlines.
Ward's portfolio isn't nearly as prolific as of yet, with his biggest sponsor being Under Armour as well as Bose, Panini, and Giorgio Armani Beauty. He also is part of "Team Mahomes" and Adidas, but that seems to be more as a charity agreement rather than an apparel partnership, which would be at odds with the UA deal.
There is no guarantee that Sanders even makes the Browns active roster. Ward doesn't have to worry about that.
Also that extra $48,302,620, the difference in guaranteed money, makes it a whole lot easier to not care about a little less attention.
