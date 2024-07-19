Vanessa Bryant reveals awesome Kobe Nikes for 2024 WNBA All-Star Game (PHOTO)
The release of any new Nike Kobe kicks are always eagerly anticipated.
And while us mere mortals may never get the opportunity to purchase the Nike Kobe 6 Protro WNBA All-Star PE sneakers, we can at least gaze in amazement at their sheer beauty.
These are the kind of kicks that sneakerheads will watch in horror as certain WNBA All-Stars scuff them up and ruin their pristine condition on the hardwood. They’re that beautiful.
The widow of Kobe Bryant, 42, had a rough week with the passing of her father-in-law, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, 69. Vanessa Bryant posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story.
"Sending our condolences upon hearing the news of my father in law’s passing,” she wrote. "We hoped things would’ve been different. Although the times we spent together were few, he was always sweet and nice to be around. Kobe loved him very much. Our prayers go out to the family."
There luckily has been mostly joy lately for Vanessa and her three surviving daughters, having what looks to be a wonderful summer with each other and close friends based on Mrs. Bryant’s Instagram handle.
Her eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, 21, an aspiring filmmaker and model, is featured in the new ad campaign for Victoria Secret’s PINK apparel line.
Obviously the fashion game runs in the family.
