Why ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch is photographer at Canelo-Crawford fight
Marshawn Lynch spent 12 seasons in the NFL and is most known for his time with the Seattle Seahawks where ”Beast Mode” helped lead the team to its first Super Bowl win in 2014. So why is the former NFL star working as a photographer for the big Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada?
Lynch made nearly $57 million in his NFL salaries alone and has transitioned to making appearances in movies and shows, including several roles in 2025. He has plenty of money.
Lynch first appeared on the sidelines of a preseason game shooting photos of the Seahawks and the Las Vegas Raiders — two teams he played for. Ironically, his former coach Pete Carroll is now the head coach of the Raiders.
On Saturday night, Lynch went to the home of the Raiders for the super fight and was seen once again capturing big moments like Alvarez’s arrival.
And ringside:
So why is he doing it? Simply put, it’s his passion.
He’s not the first athlete — or Seattle athlete for that matter — to work as a professional photographer. Seattle Mariners star Randy Johnson and most recently his teammate Ken Griffey Jr. has worked as one. Griffey, in fact, took one of the most viral photos of Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters.
Good for Marshawn living out his dream for a second career. Hopefully, he captures some iconic moments tonight.
