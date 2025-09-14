Angel Reese towers over Terence Crawford in locker room before Canelo Álvarez fight
Angel Reese is in full “Offseason Barbie” mode and her first stop was Las Vegas, Nevada, for the big Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight and she certainly made a splash before the fighters stepped into the ring.
The 23-year-old Chicago Sky All-Star missed the last three games of the WNBA season with a back injury and had tension with the team. She jetted off with some friends as soon as the season ended and is ready to let loose.
The fit queen unveiled an eye-popping look for fight night in all black and then made her way over to Allegiant Stadium with her friends.
She then met Crawford for the first time in the locker room as she strolled in and posed with the fighter where her 6-foot-3 frame made the 5-8 boxer look incredibly tiny when she towered over him.
Angel tends to make average guys look small. Last offseason she also made Usher look tiny at a concert where he serenaded her.
Crawford bulked up for the fight as well moving up the super middleweight and the 168-pound division to take on Canelo.
Hopefully Reese and her fit didn’t distract him too much beforehand.
