Why is Cal Raleigh called the 'Big Dumper'?
One of the biggest Google trends tonight was "cal raleigh nickname" after the Seattle Mariners catcher caught the attention of casual sports fans winning the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby and a cool $1 million despite some tiebreaker controversy.
Mariners fans have been calling the unlikely MLB breakout star Cal Raleigh "Big Dumper" for years now, but the funny to say, bathroom-humoresque moniker for the first-time All-Star got national attention for the first time.
Heck, most fans outside of Seattle probably had no clue that the 28-year-old switch hitter was leading the league in home runs with 38, more than New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, 35, and by the far the biggest marquee name in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers international sensation, Shohei Ohtani, 32.
So back to the all important answer, how did "Big Dumper" come about?
Outfielder Jarred Kelenic, now with the Atlanta Braves, is the man credited with coming up with dirty nickname back in 2020, when both were minor-league prospects with the Mariners thanks to Raleigh's big booty.
"Anything that’s posted or printed about me most of the time has something to do with the Big Dumper,” Raleigh told GQ Sports recently.
Big-time All-Stars usually don't show up out of nowhere at 28. Raleigh has the pedigree, having played college baseball at Florida State, where he dramatically hit a walk-off home run against LSU in the College World Series in 2017, before he was drafted by the Mariners in 2018.
But then COVID derailed his momentum, and it took him awhile to find his groove in the major leagues, having short stints with the big club before getting hot at the plate midway through the 2022 season and never looking back, capped by another dramatic walk-off to clinch Seattle's first postseason appearance since 2001.
Ever since, the Big Dumper has been Mr. Clutch, and this year, he tied Mariners and MLB all-time icon Ken Griffey Jr. as the fastest to hit 30 home runs in a season for the franchise, accomplishing that feat on June 21.
Now the switch-hitter can provide some more magic with his big butt tomorrow night at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, and throughout his Mariners run for the foreseeable future having signed a six-year, $105 million extension in late March, including a no-trade clause.
And given Sir Mix-A-Lot hails from Seattle, it's only fitting that the Big Dumper resides in the Pacific Northwest. Baby got back. Or in this case, baby got bat would be more appropriate.
