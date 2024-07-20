Allisha Gray Makes WNBA History by Sweeping Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray made WNBA All-Star history in just her second appearance at the game on Friday night when she became the first player to win both the skills challenge and three-point contest on the same night.
Only two other WNBA players have ever won both contests in their careers—Becky Hammon and Sabrina Ionescu—but no one has ever won both on the same night like Gray accomplished on Friday night in Phoenix.
New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones almost spoiled Gray's chance of winning the three-point contest—Jones hit 21 three-pointers, while Gray got 22. Gray's reaction to her win was electric as she and her teammates jumped and celebrated off the bench.
Stats regarding her winnings on Friday night in comparison to her WNBA contract went viral after her sweep. One example is when Gray was drafted by the Dallas Wings in 2017, her rookie contract was worth $51,591, per Power Plays' Lindsay Gibbs. She earned $55,000 for winning the skills challenge alone. Her total winnings on Friday for both contests equaled $115,150, which is 62% of her annual salary of $185,000 this season with the Dream, per The Athletic's Ben Pickman.