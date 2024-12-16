Cameron Brink is "redefining beauty" while all blinged out for ambassadorship role
Some athletes dominate on the court, others dominate off of it. Cameron Brink is the rare exception who does both.
The 22-year-old WNBA star, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, has an impressive resume of endorsement deals and announced a new one with Urban Decay Cosmetics on December 16. Brink was tagged in an Instagram post made by the brand, which had the following caption:
"She shoots, she scores, and now she glows. Meet @cameronbrink22, our newest ambassador who’s redefining beauty on and off the court. Welcome to the team where beauty meets beast mode."
RELATED: Cameron Brink is drop-dead wow in SI Swimsuit white bikini
While Brink continues to build her own personal brand, she'll be looking to rebound after the 2024 WNBA season. The 6 foot 4 forward tore her ACL during the June 19 game against the Connecticut Sun and was forced to miss the remainder of the season. Not only that, the injury forced Brink to miss the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Despite being absent for so much of the season Brink remained relevant with her work on social media, including her giving top WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark a shout out after the latter won Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year.
