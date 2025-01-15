Carson Beck net worth: From Georgia to Miami, Beck has earned a lot playing ball
Carson Beck is taking the football world — and his bank account — by storm.
The college quarterback has been wowing Georgia Bulldog fans since 2023, leading the team to a National Championship appearance in his first year as a starter. He also led the team to an Orange Bowl appearance in 2024 before the transfer portal, where he was ultimately signed by the Miami Hurricanes for the 2025 NCAA season.
But it's not just his performance on the gridiron that has brought him success. He's also amassed significant wealth through endorsement deals.
Here’s everything you need to know about his net worth.
Carson Beck's net worth
As of 2025, Beck has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million according to Marca.
A significant portion of his wealth comes from his numerous NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) sponsorships, including collaborations with top names like Powerade, Beats by Dre, EA Sports, and Chipotle, which launched "The Carson Beck Bowl" featuring his favorite menu items. These deals are reportedly worth $2.5 million annually.
Beck also worked with Airstar Charter and even starred in several commercials for the private jet company. Additionally, the athlete earned flight hours on private jets thanks to this collaboration.
"Carson Beck is a standout athlete and a role model for young players," Airstar Charter said in a statement in August 2024 shortly after the seven-figure deal was signed.
Aside from raking in the bills, Beck's NIL portfolio also shows his dedication to giving back.
A deal with Associated Credit Union, signed in December 2023, includes a focus on community outreach. Beck’s charity work, such as helping children shop for the holidays with the Boys and Girls Club of Athens, reinforces his image as someone who cares about more than just making money.
After his 2024 season at Georgia, Beck declared for the NFL draft. However, he chose to remain in the NCAA for one final year, which he will now spend in Miami.
