Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s preppy white golf shirt perfectly matches her purse dog
The NFL is currently on hiatus and no one is taking more advantage of that than Gracie Hunt.
The heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs, 25, is instead taking in the sun in her favorite season of the year: spring. Hunt shared an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 12, doing just that. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a stylish beige golf shirt that is completely unbuttoned, along with some black leggings. A tiny white purse puppy accompanied her on her journey.
"The world feels lighter in spring—maybe it’s the sunshine, or maybe it’s just a reminder to slow down and enjoy the moment," the daughter of Clark Hunt captioned the post before asking her followers what their favorite season was.
Well, it didn't take long for several of her 713K Instagram fans to answer the model's question.
"Gorgeous," wrote one user before declaring summer as their favorite.
A second person shared, "Love your hair! So pretty! Spring is definitely in the air!"
"So gorgeous," agreed a third.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt wows in SMU cheerleader uniform with teammates
Hunt and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom are still licking their wounds after the Philadelphia Eagles put a stomping on them in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. That hasn't stopped the heiress from living her best life though.
Hunt and her sister, Ava, recently turned some heads with a matching fit for an MLS game. She also put some time in at the gym whilst wowing her fan base with a silk sports bra.
Regardless of her activity, Hunt knows how to keep her social media following engaged as they countdown the days until the 2025 NFL season.
