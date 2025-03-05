Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt works up a sweat in silk gym sports bra and leggings
The Kansas City Chiefs may still be licking their wounds from their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they know it's time to get back into shape for the 2025-2026 NFL season.
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt believes the same thing — and took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 5 — to show off her latest exercise routine. The 25-year-old model rocked a silk black sports bra and matching leggings while focusing the workout on her core.
"This circuit is one of my favorites because it strengthens and lengthens," she wrote in the caption. She then revealed some hints for anyone who cared to try the routine at home, including stabilizing her back and repeating the cycle 2-3 times in a row.
Hunt's 715,000 followers rushed to the comments section to thank her for sharing some exercise secrets.
"Love the workout posts," wrote one person.
"I saved this one!!" shouted a second person.
A third person agreed, "Awesome workout. Love this."
Hunt has not allowed the Chiefs' disappointing Super Bowl LIX performance to shake her confidence. At the end of February she dropped a post on Instagram that showed off a month of amazing fits, which included her being the cover of People magazine in a stunning dress.
The heiress has also not been shy of supporting her team even though they missed out on a third consecutive Lombardi trophy. During a pickleball outing, she flexed her custom-made Chiefs racket.
