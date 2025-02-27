Gracie Hunt shows off sizzling February fits following Chiefs 'tragic' Super Bowl loss
The Kansas City Chiefs are still shaking off their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, but that hasn't stopped the team's heiress, Gracie Hunt, from celebrating a successful February.
The 25-year-old daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt took to Instagram on Thursday, February 27, to reflect on her busy journey in the second month of 2025.
The post featured a wide array of Gracie's sizzling attires — including gym fits, nightclub threads, and fiery gameday looks — that were just as exciting as the action on the field. The heiress wasn't all smiles though.
"Feeling thankful for every moment that shapes life’s beautiful mosaic—the tough, the painful, the joyful, and everything in between," Gracie wrote in the caption. "Most of all, I’m grateful for the incredible people who make it all worthwhile."
Gracie's 715,000 Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to weigh in on the model's beautiful photos and words.
"She's living her best life," wrote one person.
"Proud of you Gracie. Keep going," added a second person.
A third person gushed, "How lovely you look here!"
Despite the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, Gracie had several reasons to smile in February. She celebrated her father’s 60th birthday, where she wore a stunning miniskirt and a custom studded Chiefs jacket.
The former Miss Kansas also had some fun in February with a friendly "ab flex-off" against three-time Olympian Emma Coburn. The playful challenge caught the internet’s attention, and afterward, Gracie and Coburn enjoyed a celebratory breakfast together.
As the NFL offseason begins, Gracie’s Chiefs will aim to return to the Super Bowl for a fourth consecutive year. Regardless of the outcome, she’ll be supporting them every gameday.
