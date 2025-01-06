Ciara reveals how she keeps her marriage to Russell Wilson sizzling
Ciara is opening up about her marriage to Russell Wilson.
The 39-year-old singer has been married to the 36-year-old NFL superstar since 2016, and is now shedding light on what has contributed to their relationship being as strong as it is. The Grammy winner appeared on a new episode of Apple Music'sOver It Radio alongside musician Summer Walker and revealed a few rules that she and Wilson follow.
"I would say communication rules a nation," she said. "What I will give my husband a lot of credit for is that he can communicate really well. And I think maybe it's the quarterback in him because he's big on leadership, big on teamwork, big on being together."
She added that she is eternally grateful that she can speak with her hubby about anything.
"I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other," she explained. "Because I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about. And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side."
The happy couple share four kids together: daughters Sienna, 7, and Amora, 1; son Win, 4; and son Future, 10, whom Ciara had with famous rapper Future. Later in the interview, she says that as much as they love all their 'babies,' they make a point to still have a date night.
"We have our precious babies and that's a lot," she said. "And plus me, doing everything that I'm trying to do every day. Grinding and the hustle. And then he's also doing his thing and grinding. And I think sometimes you can get monotonous if you don't look up and pay attention. And so we are very committed to date night."
Ciara noted that the date night occurs every Friday due to Wilson's NFL schedule and admitted that it is one of the things she always looks forward to in their busy lives.
"But what is so beautiful about us committing to us is that it actually is a great deep breath for me in the midst of my crazy week," she detailed. "I'm actually looking forward to going out, him taking me out, picking a restaurant. And I think it keeps things fresh. And I just feel so blessed that we have that."
Ciara and Wilson's love story only continues to write itself.
