Ciara gushes over Russell Wilson’s heartwarming post about kids, family
Russell Wilson had a lot of moments to be thankful for in 2024 on and off the field.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has the team back in the playoffs at 36 years old after taking over the starting role mid-season.
He has his No. 1 fans in wife Ciara who rocked a head-to-toe custom Steelers fit, and his kids who adorably rocked their jerseys for dad.
RELATED: Ciara adorably does TikTok dance with kids on slopes before Steelers-Bengals game
He had sweet family moments, too, like recreating Goodfellas with his sons, and Thanksgiving family memories they shared, and finally crushing Christmas with Ciara and the kids in all-black fits.
Speaking of Ciara, she gave her husband the best 36th birthday gift with her teddy lingerie look, and had him joking about having baby No. 5 with her “lioness” jaw-dropper.
RELATED: Steelers QB Russell Wilson, son Win, all smiles in sweet Sunday selfie
It was a great 2024 for Wilson and his family. He took to Instagram to post a video with all the memories, and wrote “Jesus YOU can do ALL Things! Thankful for 2024! My Heart is full of Gratitude for what God has done and is doing!”
Ciara dropped a ton of heart emojis when she reposted it.
They look adorable together.
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
The Steelers play their first game of 2025 at home on Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals where Wilson hopes to make some more good memories to start the year.
