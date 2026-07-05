Ciara Shows Off USA Fit Posing With Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson spent the Fourth of July with good family friends the Bryants.

It was Ciara's USA outfit that won Independence Day, though.

The recording artist and her recently retired NFL quarterback husband have been there for Vanessa and her three daughters after Kobe's tragic death in 2020. Vanessa even calls him "brother" and has shown off posts like this wacky fit she wore in a birthday wish for him. Vanessa even sends them elite Kobe sneaker gifts for Christmas.

Ciara, 40, and Vanessa, 44, are besties as seen in several photos together like their tongue-wagging roller coaster ride at Disneyland. Ciara has also been seen with the 22-year-old Natalia at events like in Beverly Hills, at New York Fashion Week where they had a matching fit off, and also gushing over Natalia's Oscars dress.

Ciara even had a sweet Kobe tribute she posted that Vanessa loved.

Both Ciara, Wilson, Vanessa and Natalia attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's epic wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City where Vanessa and Natalia had show-stopping dresses on, and where Ciara had a special guest performance and reportedly led late-night karaoke.

Ciara's Independence Day photos

After the crazy night, Ciara and Wilson had Vanessa and Natalia over for a chill family Fourth of July celebration where Ciara posted photos next to Natalia in the red bandana, and Vanessa flashing a big smile. Her USA fit was the winner, though (see below).

Also pictured on the far left is celebrity make-up artist Yolonda Fredrick. Ciara wrote: "Good vibes and Good times! My heart is full of joy on days like this! Happy Independence Day to all! @dangerusswilson @vanessabryant @nataliabryant @yolandafrederick ❤️🤍💙."

If you scroll through you can see Wilson in there as well. They also had an amazing day of pool fun and a crab boil that looks insanely yummy.

It doesn't look like Vanessa's youngest in Bianka and Capri joined the fun.

Ciara and Wilson's youngest Amora, 2, certainly looked like she was enjoying the pool and smiling posing with dad (above).

From Swift and Kelce's wedding to hosting the Bryants on Independence Day, it was quite the 24 hours for Ciara and Wilson.