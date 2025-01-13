Cowboys make decision on Mike McCarthy, head coaching search begins
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have finally made their decision on head coach Mike McCarthy, and it was one that we all saw coming from a mile away after Jerry continued to drag his feet.
Mike McCarthy is out as head coach, and the search for a new head coach is now underway in Big D.
McCarthy and the Cowboys had until the end of the day to reach an agreement, but the differences in length of contract proved to be too much.
" The sides couldn’t agree on length of contract and McCarthy will pursue other opportunities," NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote. "He leaves Dallas with a winning record and three playoff appearances."
It is an interesting situation now for the Cowboys, who find themselves in a hole on the coaching market.
While the Cowboys were deciding what to do with McCarthy and his future, teams around the league were already beginning their head coaching searches.
Teams are already on phase two of their interview process and narrowing down candidates, while the Cowboys are starting from scratch.
This is what happens when you take the slow approach to an important issue. Unfortunately, Cowboys fans are used to seeing Jerry Jones wait until the last minute to make a decision and this time it got the best of them.
