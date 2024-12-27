Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Megan McElaney celebrates Pro Bowl selection in slick sweater dress
One of the cheerleaders for the Dallas Cowboys is headed to the 2024-2025 NFL Pro Bowl.
On Thursday, December 26, it was revealed that Megan McElaney was selected for the Pro Bowl events, which take place from January 31 through February 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. McElaney, who was given the exciting news at a special ceremony, was stunned and celebrated with her teammates while sporting a stylish beige sweater dress.
Several of the Cowboys cheerleaders later took to Instagram to celebrate McElaney's accomplishment.
"Congrats to our amazing PRO BOWL CHEERLEADER," gushed one teammate.
"Cannot wait to watch you shine in Orlando! So proud of you," wrote another.
A third teammate wrote, "what a star...so happy for you!"
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Sophy Laufer slays beside lookalike sister in black fit
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders continue to be a popular squad amongst football fans, even those who dislike "America's Team." The group is featured in the popular Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
Over the holidays, McElaney, Kleine Powell, and Lea Tunnell went viral for sharing their Santa-themed cheerleading outfits as a way to usher in this year's Christmas. The popular squad will aim to keep the Cowboys team spirits up for their final two games of the 2024-2025 NFL season as the team will miss the playoffs for the first time in three years.
