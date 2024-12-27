Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Sophy Laufer slays beside lookalike sister in black fit
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders sizzled this holiday season with their naughty Santa-themed uniforms. Off the field and away from the pom poms, Sophy Laufer continued to heat up the chilly December nights in a selfie with her nearly identical sister.
Laufer was one of the stars of the hit Netflix show America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. She has slayed since with her white-hot dress and elite purse fit, her “naughty and nice” selfie with fellow Cowboys cheerleader Kylie Dickson, and melted the internet with her nightie turning 21.
Laufer sent “everyone holiday love and cheer” and posed with her older sister Kyla, 23, with both in sizzling fits with Sophy in the black minidress and Kyla in the red one. They generously made sure to give out some “holiday kisses.”
Here’s another look at the two slaying their fits.
They also did a similar kissy face pose on Laufer’s 21st birthday.
Like her sister, Kyla is a dancer. She has danced on America's Got Talent and was a principal dancer at the Kid's Choice Awards.
Sophy is from California and moved to Dallas when she turned 18 years old, and began pursuing her dream of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.
She rose to fame as a child appearing in DancingwithYT video. She has over 145K followers now on Instagram.
The Netflix show was so popular has been renewed for a second season. Audiences were captivated by a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader.
With stars like Sophy as seen with her lookalike sister, it’s easy to see why.
