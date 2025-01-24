Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Taylor Altieri drops sultry pose in low-cut all-black fit
The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying the offseason after failing to make the 2024-2025 NFL playoffs, finishing with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses. Along with the team, the Cowboys' popular cheerleading squad is also taking time off — and member Taylor Altieri is enjoying it to the fullest.
Alteri, who just finished her second season with the team, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 24. In the shot, the Oregon-born dancer rocks a fiery all-black fit, including a low-cut T-shirt and matching black jeans.
"An all black fit hates to see me coming," wrote Altieri in the story.
While Altieri made it to the Cowboys cheerleading squad, it was not an easy road. She revealed on her bio page that her proudest accomplishment is turning every no from the DCC into an eventual yes.
"I am proud at how hard I worked for making this team. I saw every 'no' as a 'not yet' and trusted that the timing was meant to be. I continued to work and challenge myself beyond what I thought I could do. I made my wildest dream come true…WOW," she wrote.
Along with her teammates, Alteri was featured in the hit Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a documentary series released in June 2024 that covered the popular squad's weekly game preparation.
As for the Cowboys, the beloved NFL franchise will be looking for a new coach for its 2025-2026 after owner Jerry Jones fired Mike McCarthy.
