Eagles Release Veteran CB Darius Slay in Shocking Move
The Philadelphia Eagles decided to release cornerback Darius Slay on Monday ahead of the final year on his contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. He spent five seasons with the Eagles.
This shocking decision comes after the Eagles just won Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles will save $4.3 million against the cap as he is designated for release after June 1.
Slay recently said how he hoped to remain an Eagle at least one more year as his contract allowed. But, he acknowledged how that might not be the case because of the business side of football. He was right with that thought as the Eagles decided to release him likely because of business reasons.
The six-time Pro Bowler said in that same interview on the St. Brown Podcast, that he would either want to play in Philadelphia again or with the Detroit Lions, where he played the first seven years of his career. That could be a possible destination for him.
Last season, Slay totaled 49 tackles with 39 of them being solo tackles. He forced one fumble and had one fumble recovery. In four postseason games, Slay had 14 tackles and one interception, which came in the wild-card game vs. the Green Bay Packers.