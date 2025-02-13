Erin Andrews cheered up Travis Kelce in the sweetest way after Super Bowl loss
The highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles ended up being a one-sided affair as the Birds destroyed the Chiefs 40-22 — and no one wore the loss harder than Travis Kelce.
However, Kelce, 35, did have one friend to cheer him up.
Famed sports commentator Erin Andrews revealed during the Tuesday, February 11 episode of her "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa" podcast that she managed to cheer up the superstar tight end shortly after the big game ended.
“The shot that they have of him coming out of the locker room, and now we know he was going up to the suite ... I was actually coming off the field and he was just walking out,” she explained per People. Andrews added that she considered letting Kelce just pass, but instead, she decided to be brave.
“I just walked up to him and he stopped, and I gave him a big hug and I was just like, ‘I’m so sorry, I love you, I’m so sorry,’" Andrews, 46, said.
While Kelce did need some cheering up — he will now be able to spend more time with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The global pop star finished her Eras tour and was rooting her man on at the game.
Meanwhile, the Eagles' victory over the Chiefs stopped the AFC powerhouse from winning three consecutive Super Bowls in a row, better known as a three-peat. The team, led by Saquon Barkley and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts. celebrated their triumph by shotgunning beers on "The Tonight Show."
