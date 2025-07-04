Ex-Dallas Cowboys star's controversial Diddy opinion is extremely problematic
The Sean "Diddy" Combs case invoked strong opinions from every single American.
Given the graphic and unsettling nature of the high-profile case, having a hot take, especially from a former star Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, opens you up to public scrutiny.
And that's where the former First-Team All-Pro Dez Bryant finds himself after reacting to a tweet on X that has now gone viral.
RELATED: Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna reveals unreal two-story suite on tropical honeymoon
Reacting to CBS Sports reporter Ashley Nicole Moss' tweet, which said, "my thoughts are with Cassie and her family. as a woman, as a person, her testimony was heartbreaking and i couldn't imagine how she feels this morning. it's the very unfortunate reality of women who experience sexual violence - the story is just never enough."
Bryant responded, "I respect your opinions heavy but Cassie wasn't no victim.. not even close."
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers poses with Steelers receivers as Brittani nowhere to be seen in Malibu
The three-time Pro Bowler wasn't the only one defending Diddy, but to say this about the woman at the center of the case against the prolific music and business mogul is not a good look, especially from a former NFL star for America's Team.
Many users attacked him. Some defended him.
Bryant has his own daughter Isabella, along with his two sons Dez Bryant Jr. and Zayne, not to mention an incident with his mother in 2012.
Domestic violence has been a major concern for the NFL. This kind of opinion from a former player on social media is alarming. Period.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit