Ex-Dallas Cowboys star's controversial Diddy opinion is extremely problematic

Having a daughter and a past incident with his own mother, it's sad that the former Dallas Cowboys star was so outspoken with his viral comment.

Matthew Graham

The Sean "Diddy" Combs case invoked strong opinions from every single American.

Given the graphic and unsettling nature of the high-profile case, having a hot take, especially from a former star Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, opens you up to public scrutiny.

And that's where the former First-Team All-Pro Dez Bryant finds himself after reacting to a tweet on X that has now gone viral.

Dez Bryant
Reacting to CBS Sports reporter Ashley Nicole Moss' tweet, which said, "my thoughts are with Cassie and her family. as a woman, as a person, her testimony was heartbreaking and i couldn't imagine how she feels this morning. it's the very unfortunate reality of women who experience sexual violence - the story is just never enough."

Bryant responded, "I respect your opinions heavy but Cassie wasn't no victim.. not even close."

The three-time Pro Bowler wasn't the only one defending Diddy, but to say this about the woman at the center of the case against the prolific music and business mogul is not a good look, especially from a former NFL star for America's Team.

Many users attacked him. Some defended him.

Bryant has his own daughter Isabella, along with his two sons Dez Bryant Jr. and Zayne, not to mention an incident with his mother in 2012.

Domestic violence has been a major concern for the NFL. This kind of opinion from a former player on social media is alarming. Period.

Dez Bryant
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.