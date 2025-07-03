The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna reveals unreal two-story suite on tropical honeymoon

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and his wife were finally able to take their honeymoon before training camp starts.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his then fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his then fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee tied the knot on May 24, but were finally able to take their honeymoon weeks later to Turks and Caicos where the new Mrs. Hunter revealed an insane hotel suite.

Hunter and Leanna have been together since he was in high school in Georgia, and she followed him to Jackson State and then the Colorado Buffaloes where he won the Heisman Trophy. Despite some shade thrown her way for her perceived antics on the Heisman ceremony night, Leanna was a hit with her game-day fits like this custom Hunter jeans and crop-top look, and this football-themed corset.

The 22-year-old Hunter was drafted No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April and signed a 4-year, $46.65 million contract while wearing an iced-out wedding ring.

He’s already been spending some of that money like the extravagant wedding with Leanna’s over-the-top dress, a giant Florida mansion with 13 rooms, and a $500k surprise gift. Speaking of elite gifts, he just got her another one that brought her to tears.

Now, he bought them the most baller suite for the tropical honeymoon that Leanna showed off on her TikTok.

First the view:

And the living room area:

And one of two baller bathrooms with the shower size being nuts:

And then stairs to a master suite:

And another nice view:

And just steps away to the yacht:

No doubt the happy couple will enjoy that hotel, and hopefully some sun and fun.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

