Aaron Rodgers poses with Steelers receivers as Brittani nowhere to be seen in Malibu
So have any of Aaron Rodgers' new teammates met the elusive Brittani?
Even though Pittsburgh Steelers training camp does not start until July 23, the four-time NFL MVP flew out his entire receiving crew out to Malibu, a swanky Los Angeles beach town, to have summer camp bonding that will hopefully translate to on-field success.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers defiantly says secret wife Brittani does exist in on-air rant
A photo has emerged of the former Green Bay Packers legend, and New York Jets disappointment, with all of his new Steelers teammates, smartly standing beside his new star wide receiver DK Metcalf.
RELATED: Rodgers' ex Shailene Woodley's love life is heating up amid his mysterious marriage
Little used wide receiver Ben Skowronek also showed off his basketball skills, with Rodgers throwing him an alley-oop off the backboard.
Nowhere pictured in any of the fun was Rodgers' secret wife Brittani, who continues to avoid any cameras or prying iPhones, even from fellow Steelers visiting him.
"Now, I'm with somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye," Rodgers recently said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "[She] didn't sign up to be a celebrity, doesn't want to be a part of it. And because I do things in private, because I want my personal life to be private... now I'm weird. Now the paparazzi is stalking me... trying to get a picture of her."
Even though completely shying from the public eye, the Steelers savior, at least in the offseason, didn't rule out seeing her at a Pittsburgh home game.
