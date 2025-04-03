UCLA Bruins, Lauren Betts gifted hyped Nike 'White Cement' Air Jordans for Final Four
It's hard to ever say a No. 1 seed slipped under the radar, but the UCLA Bruins definitely can play up the "us against the world" mantra.
Which would of course be fitting, given Michael Jordan, still by The Athlete Lifestyle On SI's humble opinion the no-doubt NBA GOAT, always famously held grudges against anything and anyone to win six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.
Now a post-NBA billionaire thanks in large part to his Nike Jordans dynasty, his signature brand gifted the Bruins, led by rising-into-the-sports-mainstream center and defensive player of the year Lauren Betts, the highly anticipated Nike "White Cement" Air Jordan 4s.
UCAL is two wins away from proving all of the doubters wrong, not to mention those teams with much more famous NIL millionaires like UConn's Paige Bueckers, who they face tomorrow.
Officially called the "White Cement Grey" Air Jordan IV First Flight, the kicks are already a hot commodity on the secondary sneakerhead market, going for a minimum of $500. They officially come out in late May.
You can see why they're a must-have. The retro Jordans are immaculate, and they'll perfectly match the Bruins' blue and gold. Unfortunately UCLA will be wearing the traditional predominantly blue uniforms, not the mostly white fits with blue and gold lettering, given that would have made the "White Cement" Air Jordan 4s truly pop.
For all of the legendary history of the men's college basketball program, most notably with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and John Wooden, there hasn't been nearly the same wizardry in Westwood for the women, as they'll be making their first Final Four appearance in school history.
Betts, soon to be joined by her McDonald's All-American MVP sister Sienna, has carried the Bruins for much of the NCAA women's tournament.
Now the 6-foot-7 star will be doing it in sweet "White Cement" kicks in a showdown vs. Nike darling Bueckers.