Jordan Love’s bold tribute to Brett Favre after former QB’s Parkinson’s reveal
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is getting support from the current one, Jordan Love.
Favre, who is still beloved by Packers fans, sadly announced this week he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Love, who returned to action Sunday from a knee injury suffered in Week 1, showed up to the Packers home game vs. the Minnesota Vikings wearing the No. 4 Brett Favre jersey. The Hall of Famer took notice.
From 1995 to 1997, Favre was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player three times, the most the award was consecutively received. He also received 11 Pro Bowl and three first-team All-Pro selections. More importantly, he delivered the Packers a Super Bowl win in 1997.
His life since the NFL has been anything but a fairytale. Favre revealed his health while appearing in front of the House Ways and Means committee on Tuesday. The retired quarterback was there for a hearing titled, "Reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): States' Misuse of Welfare Funds Leaves Poor Families Behind."
Favre was there to talk about Prevacus, a company he helped secure TANF funds for. The company's founder eventually pled guilty to wire fraud.
It’s a nice but bold gesture by Love given Favre’s troubles.
