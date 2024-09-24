Brett Favre Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis During Congressional Testimony
Brett Favre appeared in front of the House Ways and Means committee on Tuesday. The retired quarterback was there for a hearing titled, "Reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): States' Misuse of Welfare Funds Leaves Poor Families Behind."
Favre was there to talk about Prevacus, a company he helped secure TANF funds for. The company's founder eventually pled guilty to wire fraud, which Favre mentioned in his opening statement.
That's also where he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug that I thought would help others," Favre told Congress. "And I'm sure you'll understand, while it's too late for me because I have recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's. This is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor running the company pleaded guilty to taking TANF money for his own use."
Favre was called to appear because of his alleged role in the misuse of Mississippi welfare funds. Some money was used for a new volleyball facility at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, and Favre himself was paid money for speeches that he never made. The retired quarterback has since paid that money back, but the state auditor wants him to pay interest.