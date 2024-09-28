Travis Hunter trolls Richard Sherman with strong fashion statement
Travis Hunter uses criticism as fuel, and he showed that to the world on Saturday with a strong fashion statement ahead of the Colorado football team's showdown with undefeated UCF in Orlando,
The Heisman Trophy hopeful was responding to former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman who said, "As a receiver, he's kinda bland," earlier this week.
Sherman apologized to Hunter for his comments, but Hunter did not forget.
Hunter pulled up to Bright House Networks Stadium with a shirt that read, "BLAND" in quotations across the front.
Message received.
Sherman also questioned Hunter's ability to play on both sides of the ball in the NFL during a podcast interview with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
"We’re not playing 50 snaps on offense and 55 snaps on defense,” Sherman said on the St. Brown Podcast. "Boy those coordinators on offense, they’re going to test you.
"These quarterbacks are going to say, ‘Hey let’s see how in shape you are by the end of the fourth quarter. We just saw you run three go routes, I’m about to bring our third receiver in to run you on three more go routes, and then let go ahead and do work baby."
Regardless of what Sherman and the doubters think, Hunter is widely regarded as a top-five prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
This season, Hunter has recorded 37 catches for 472 yards and five touchdowns through four games. On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter has 14 tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble which clinched a win over Baylor in overtime, and an interception.
Hunter is anything but bland.
