ESPN's Molly Qerim's full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A. Smith
Molly Qerim hasn’t disappointed with her wide variety of fits since returning from a long absence from ESPN’s First Take.
The show’s co-host returned two weeks ago after taking time off to mentally prepare for the NBA grind with a stunning minidress and coat combo, then continued her fit hot streak with a miniskirt and some fly kicks, and finally with a very un-NYC look outside of a subway.
For her latest look on the show, the 40-year-old Qerim posted a full checkered dress that even co-host Stephen A. Smith — who is known for his boisterous banter — would even be silenced by.
Qerim even stood out with her well-dressed colleagues Ryan Clark and former NFL star Cam Newton, who always brings a unique look.
Newton was just hired to be a regular on the show with Qerim and Smith.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
She was also previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live. She’s has been with ESPN since 2006 contributing to digital and mobile platforms, earning an Emmy in 2008 for her work on Fantasy Football Now.
While the show is all about debating topics, there’s no debating Qerim is on fire lately with her fit game.
