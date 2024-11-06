Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
Livvy Dunne signed her letter of intent to attend LSU and be a Lady Tigers gymnast back in 2019, and enrolled in 2020. Fast forward five years and the fifth-year senior is now a household name.
Dunne’s amazing transformation from freshman to A-list star is remarkeable. She now makes at least $4 million per year in NIL money, has over 13 million social media followers, does influencer ads like her odd drugstore gymnastics spot for Jake Paul’s men’s brand, is dating MLB star Paul Skenes, and can afford to buy her mom a sick beach house for her birthday.
The 22-year-old Dunne is also training hard without the glamor to help LSU defend its first-ever gymnastics national championship — and showing she can do ridiculously hard flips.
Dunne took to Instagram to show off a photo of herself as a freshman vs. now. She captioned it, “In the blink of an eye #supersenior #old.”
Here’s Dunne as a freshman:
And her as a super senior:
She definitely has more glam to her now.
Dunne will be a key member of the team when the season kicks off on January 3 agasint the Iowa State Cyclones.
She will join teammates like Aleah Finnegan, who clinched the national title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
It’s safe to say this season will look a little bit different for Dunne than back in 2020.
