Josie Canseco celebrates 'hot girl fall' with bewitching gym selfie
Josie Canseco is over the moon about autumn, and has taken to social media to celebrate.
Josie, 27, dropped a new gym selfie on her Instagram account, where she donned a pair of black workout shorts, a matching sports bra, and some white sneakers. The daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco also confidently flexes her abs and declares this time of the year "hot girl fall," before tagging alo, the sports apparel brand she was wearing.
Josie's followers on Instagram immediately shared their love for the post, which has now accumulated over 80K likes in less than 24 hours.
In 2018, Josie made her debut into the fashion/modeling world at that year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Her career has only trended upward since then, especially on social media, where her follower count only continues to grow. She connects with over 200K people between her X (formerly known as Twitter) and her TikTik account, but her largest audience is on Instagram, boasting an incredible 1.2 million followers.
Josie's posts always tend to garner attention. She recently modeled a neon orange swimsuit for the FAE brand and previously turned heads after releasing a Polaroid photo shoot. Now that 'hot girl fall' has arrived, Josie will only continue to hit home runs with her content.
