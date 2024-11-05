Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
Ciara has been on fire with her fits in 2024, but her latest all-red look even caught the eye of Vanessa Bryant.
Just last week, the “billionaire” singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson got 39th birthday wishes from Kobe Bryant’s wife and her bestie Vanessa.
The music icon is known for turning heads with her outfits, including a gold queen bee look that upstaged Wilson’s Pittsburgh debut, and another that had the QB commenting about having baby No. 5 with her after seeing it.
RELATED: Ciara flexes tank top stunner ditching Russell Wilson for fashion legend
Her latest, ab-revealing, fire all-red fit is definitely a jaw-dropping look. She even captioned it simply with a “❤️🔥” on her Instagram.
She simply looks stunning. Even Vanessa herself was left in awe, posting “❤️❤️❤️” in the comments.
RELATED: Ciara flaunts skimpiest ‘Ride’ fit from 15 years ago in ageless recreation stunner
Ciara boasts over 34 million Instagram followers and fits like this no doubt will go viral.
Wilson, 35, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
While Steelers fans would rather see her in some black and yellow than a Kansas City Chiefs red, there’s no denying this fit is a winning one.
Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news
Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game
Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy
Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail
Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani