Travis Hunter, fiancee Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders
Colorado football star Travis Hunter is a rare breed. The Heisman hopeful has been excelling as a two-way player during his career and is projected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
But, while the Colorado Buffaloes' season is his main focus, Hunter also has a wedding to plan.
Hunter and his fiancee Leanna Lenee have been planning their wedding and finally settled on a date. Hunter shared his wedding date with teammate Shedeur Sanders on Sanders' "2Legendary" podcast and left the team's star quarterback surprised.
As it turns out, the wedding date could conflict with the start of Hunter's NFL career.
"May 24th, next year, bro," Hunter revealed. "Right, around the rookie minicamp in Chattanooga, Tennessee. "It's a good venue, bro. [Leanna] wanted to have a good venue for everybody."
Getting married during rookie minicamp would certainly put the honeymoon on a delay, but Hunter is ready to move forward with his fiancee.
Shedeur offered his father's home as a place to hold the wedding, but Hunter wanted to make sure Leanna got the venue she dreamed of. That's a quality man on and off the field.
In February 2024, Hunter announced his engagement to Leanna with a stunning $100,000 ring.
Hunter and Leanna began dating as students at Collins High School, during Hunter's senior year. They continued dating while he began his college football career at Jacksonville State.
While starring at Jacksonville State under head coach Deion Sanders, Leanna earned her Bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State.
Hunter transferred to Colorado to continue playing under Coach Prime, and Leanna followed to continue supporting the NFL hopeful. Hunter is considered a consensus top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so whoever drafts the two-way star can expect Leanna to immediately become a loved member of their fan base.
