NFL WAG A-lister Rachel Bush misses her hair in lingerie throwback photo
Rachel Bush would look good in any hair color. Apparently, she misses an old look.
The wife of Miami Dolphins star safety Jordan Poyer is back from her Italian vacation, where she posted amazing pictures of herself and the baller villa she stayed at.
Bush has been a social media sensation for years with over 4.1 million followers on Instagram. She always wows with photos of herself like this one in a skintight white dress.
The viral WAG took to Instagram to throwback a stunning lingerie photo where she captioned it, “sometimes I want to go dark again,” referring to her hair color.
For comparison, here she is currently with “light” hair.
Either way, whatever Bush rocks with it works.
Bush and Poyer initially met after sliding into some DMs on Twitter (now X) and began dating in 2015. The power couple were married in 2018 in a ceremony in Jamaica. They have one daughter together named Aliyah, who was born in December of 2016.
Poyer has 19 tackles for the 1-2 Dolphins this season. Miami hopes to turn around the season on Monday night at home vs. the Tennessee Titans. Let’s if Bush is in attendance and what color hair she goes with.
