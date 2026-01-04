Livvy Dunne turns heads representing Bills Mafia in 1980s red look at snowy Jets game

Livvy Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes are in Buffalo, New York, to see the Buffalo Bills’ final home at Highmark Stadium. The influencer and former LSU gymnast certainly turned heads with her game-day fit.

Dunne, 23, and Skenes, also 23, were seen meeting Bills MVP quarterback Josh Allen where they took an epic photo together (see related link below). Livvy also posted this one of just Allen and Skenes.

Paul Skenes and Josh Allen | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Allen was excited to meet the Pittsburgh Pirates Cy Young Award winner Skenes and talk to him about his own baseball career.

From there, Dunne and Skenes went to enjoy what Buffalo and Ontario, Canada, has to offer where they took this sweet photo together.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

With the Bills closing out the old Highmark Stadium on Sunday vs. the New York Jets for a snow game, Skenes and Dunne will be there for the history to watch Allen perform.

Dunne made sure she didn’t disappoint with her retro Bills red fit, too.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Now, she’s one of Bills Mafia.

Maybe Dunne can kick it with Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld in her Bills gear in what would make for more epic photos.

Hailee Steinfeld in Bills gear last season. | @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

No Steelers-Ravens game?

Strangely, Skenes is choosing the Bills over the Pittsburgh Steelers monster division-deciding game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Maybe he can make it back in time for the night cap?

Skenes has shown the Steelers love in the past where Dunne also rocked a winning fit with her sick Steelers jacket on for a game. He also met head coach Mike Tomlin when he stopped by for their practice.

Thanks to @Paul_Skenes for stopping by practice today. I have so much respect for this young man and his professional approach. Was great to finally meet him. pic.twitter.com/6n7nBGr4pP — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) September 12, 2024

Pittsburgh will no doubt forgive their baseball hero for going to the Bills game, though.

