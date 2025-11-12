Cubs 3B Matt Shaw's wife Danielle stuns in wedding dress for 'fairytale' wedding
Matt Shaw had an up and down rookie season, but it ended it with a Shohei Ohtani Game 4-like performance off the field in a wedding ceremony shared by his wife Danielle at the V. Sattui Winery in an idyllic St. Helena, California setting.
The Chicago Cubs third baseman struggled throughout the playoffs, only managing to get two hits throughout the postseason, striking out seven times with five walks and a lone RBI. The 24-year-old former first-round pick also made headlines for missing a game in the regular season to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial service.
But enough about that, this was a joyous occasion with friends and family, which Danielle simply wrote in the caption, "a fairytale." Shaw and Danielle had already gotten married in a courthouse ceremony back in late February after the Springfield, Mass. native made the the Cubs' Opening Day roster.
Now it was time to do the fairytale version that Danielle had probably always dreamed about growing up, and the fitness influencer and an epilepsy awareness advocate looked stunning.
The Cubs official account wrote, "congratulations!!! 😍," while fellow Cubs WAG, Justin Turner's wife Courtney, added, "Most gorgeous bride!! Congrats to the Shaws!!!"
Mrs. Shaw also added that the official wedding day was November 9, only three days after her husband's 24th birthday, showing off the wedding gown in more photos with her bridesmaids.
Since Shaw is not on social media, it's hard to glean which Cubs teammates attended the wedding, but it's safe to assume several were there.
Hopefully Shaw can finally get settled on the field too after his tumultuous rookie campaign with his private life now fully in order. Danielle was loyally by his side throughout the good times and bad, and now she got the fairytale wedding, which she had predicted in the courthouse IG post.
"Married!!!, humbled ourselves before God," Danielle wrote. "This is a new beginning. Rooted in faith, grace, and the unwavering guidance of God. Love you forever and always Matty.🤍 beyond pumped for the wedding!!!!🥂"
As you can tell, the wedding delivered.
