The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cubs 3B Matt Shaw's wife Danielle stuns in wedding dress for 'fairytale' wedding

After Matt Shaw was in the headlines for many reasons for the Chicago Cubs, his wife Mary shared their wedding ceremony in a perfect setting.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 19, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) high fives teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Sept. 19, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) high fives teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Matt Shaw had an up and down rookie season, but it ended it with a Shohei Ohtani Game 4-like performance off the field in a wedding ceremony shared by his wife Danielle at the V. Sattui Winery in an idyllic St. Helena, California setting.

The Chicago Cubs third baseman struggled throughout the playoffs, only managing to get two hits throughout the postseason, striking out seven times with five walks and a lone RBI. The 24-year-old former first-round pick also made headlines for missing a game in the regular season to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial service.

RELATED: Matt Shaw's wife Danielle flexes custom '6' Cubs fit with husband ending cold streak

Matt Shaw
Sept. 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) runs back to the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

But enough about that, this was a joyous occasion with friends and family, which Danielle simply wrote in the caption, "a fairytale." Shaw and Danielle had already gotten married in a courthouse ceremony back in late February after the Springfield, Mass. native made the the Cubs' Opening Day roster.

RELATED: Aaron Judge, wife Samantha's never-seen wedding photos drop in playoffs

Matt Shaw, Danielle Shaw
Matt Shaw lifts his wife Danielle up celebrating the Cubs' Game 3 win against the San Diego Padres. / Danielle Shaw/Instagram

Now it was time to do the fairytale version that Danielle had probably always dreamed about growing up, and the fitness influencer and an epilepsy awareness advocate looked stunning.

RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy flexes giant wedding ring after Broncos QB gets booed

The Cubs official account wrote, "congratulations!!! 😍," while fellow Cubs WAG, Justin Turner's wife Courtney, added, "Most gorgeous bride!! Congrats to the Shaws!!!"

Mrs. Shaw also added that the official wedding day was November 9, only three days after her husband's 24th birthday, showing off the wedding gown in more photos with her bridesmaids.

Since Shaw is not on social media, it's hard to glean which Cubs teammates attended the wedding, but it's safe to assume several were there.

Hopefully Shaw can finally get settled on the field too after his tumultuous rookie campaign with his private life now fully in order. Danielle was loyally by his side throughout the good times and bad, and now she got the fairytale wedding, which she had predicted in the courthouse IG post.

Danielle Shaw, Blaire Horton
Danielle Shaw/Instagram

"Married!!!, humbled ourselves before God," Danielle wrote. "This is a new beginning. Rooted in faith, grace, and the unwavering guidance of God. Love you forever and always Matty.🤍 beyond pumped for the wedding!!!!🥂"

As you can tell, the wedding delivered.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships