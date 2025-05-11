The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers WAG Claire Kittle raves about her and George’s moms’ unique cowgirl fits

The San Francisco All-Pro tight end and his wife apparently got their unique style from their moms.

Matt Ryan

George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

George and Claire Kittle are known for rocking some fire fits together. They apparently got it from their moms as the mothers both showed off their unique cowgirl style on Mother’s Day weekend.

The San Francisco 49ers All-Pro has rocked all kinds of looks this offseason like his full polar bear outfit, to his villain cowboy all-black style, to going all Nashville Predators gear for an NHL game with Brock and Jenna Purdy. Claire, meanwhile, outshined George in her animal-print snow fit, and flexed her “Stone Cold” Steve Austin shirt while at Wrestlemania 41.

Claire Kittle and George Kittle
Claire and George at the 2025 Pro Bowl / Claire Kittle/Instagram

They clearly got their sense of unique style from their moms, though. With Mother’s Day on Sunday, Claire’s mom, Shelly Till, and George’s mom, Jan Krieger, got together donning flashy cowgirl looks while posing together. Claire wrote, “How cool do they look on Mother’s Day weekend!?”

Shelly Till and Jan Krieger
Claire and and George Kittle’s moms / Claire Kittle

George, 31, and Claire, 30, grew up in Iowa and met while they were both Iowa Hawkeyes athletes with George in football and Claire a basketball player. The eloped and married in 2019 in a backyard ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, where they reside in the offseason.

George will be sporting the 49ers jersey for at least four more seasons after his extension worth $76.4 million.

It’s great to he and his wife get some quality mom time on this special weekend, and moms showed them they too can style.

Claire Kittle, George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
