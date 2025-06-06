49ers WAG Claire Kittle rocks NFL-rival Eagles-green cowboy boots, cutoff jean shorts
George Kittle may be the star on the field for the San Francisco 49ers, but his wife Claire Kittle always shines off it. In her latest look, the 31-year-old Niners WAG went “country” with an elite fit she’d never wear on a game day.
While George had an amazing season and made his 6th Pro Bowl, his wife turned heads with her game-day fits like her elite knee-high gold boots, and her custom Kittle Pro Bowl minidress.
George became the NFL’s highest-paid tight end in the offseason with a four-year, $76.4 million extension. He’s been enjoying his time off with Claire while she crushed a zebra-print top on a boat in Mexico with George’s 49ers teammates and fellow WAGs, and hit up Wrestlemania 41 in Last Vegas, Nevada, where the tight end went viral with his beer chug, while Claire won the night with her “Stone Cold” Steve Austin fit.
The couple are big music lovers and were just seen in Deadhead looks at a Grateful Dead concert, and now they went country. Claire wrote, “Let’s listen to some country music shall we” and the dropped this stunner.
It was also stunning because it’s rival Philadelphia Eagles green. She’s forgiven though, as it’s the offseason.
She’d also share one more fit with some other boots.
Claire and George do live in Nashville, Tennessee, in the offseason where it’s all about the country music.
The couple has been together since college at Iowa where Claire played basketball and George of course football.
While they are elite athletes, they are clearly elite concert goers.
