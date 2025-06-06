The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers WAG Claire Kittle rocks NFL-rival Eagles-green cowboy boots, cutoff jean shorts

The wife of San Francisco All-Pro George Kittle is “country” ready with her latest fit hit that she’d never dare wear on Niners game day.

Matt Ryan

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.

George Kittle may be the star on the field for the San Francisco 49ers, but his wife Claire Kittle always shines off it. In her latest look, the 31-year-old Niners WAG went “country” with an elite fit she’d never wear on a game day.

While George had an amazing season and made his 6th Pro Bowl, his wife turned heads with her game-day fits like her elite knee-high gold boots, and her custom Kittle Pro Bowl minidress.

George Kittle and Claire Kittle
George and Claire have had some unique fits this offseason. / Claire Kittle/Instagram

George became the NFL’s highest-paid tight end in the offseason with a four-year, $76.4 million extension. He’s been enjoying his time off with Claire while she crushed a zebra-print top on a boat in Mexico with George’s 49ers teammates and fellow WAGs, and hit up Wrestlemania 41 in Last Vegas, Nevada, where the tight end went viral with his beer chug, while Claire won the night with her “Stone Cold” Steve Austin fit.

The couple are big music lovers and were just seen in Deadhead looks at a Grateful Dead concert, and now they went country. Claire wrote, “Let’s listen to some country music shall we” and the dropped this stunner.

Claire Kittle
Claire Kittle/Instagram

It was also stunning because it’s rival Philadelphia Eagles green. She’s forgiven though, as it’s the offseason.

She’d also share one more fit with some other boots.

Claire Kittle
Claire Kittle/Instagram

Claire and George do live in Nashville, Tennessee, in the offseason where it’s all about the country music.

The couple has been together since college at Iowa where Claire played basketball and George of course football.

While they are elite athletes, they are clearly elite concert goers.

George Kittle and wife Claire
George and wife Claire stand out wherever they go. Here’s the most recent picture of them at BottleRock in Napa. / George Kittle/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

