51-year-old NBA insider Rachel Nichols wows in lace low-cut Día de Muertos fit
NBA insider Rachel Nichols’ latest look is proof that age really is just a number.
The now 51-year-old journalist has covered multiple sports throughout her illustrious career and worn many fits, and she’s still stunning after all these years.
Nichols was in Mexico City where she took in Dia de Muertos festivities. The capital of Mexico is known for its exuberant celebration from November 1-2. Nichols wowed in a colorful low-cut top while taking in the sights. She captioned her post, “Dia De Los Muertos in Mexico City did *not* disappoint!!!” And either did Nichols.
What a beautiful scene from a beautiful woman.
Nichols married film and music video director Max Nichols in a Jewish ceremony in 2001. They have twin daughters who were born in 2011.
Nichols started in newspapers and then transitioned to television where she made it big at ESPN. She was a staple on shows like Sportscenter, the NFL Countdown shows, as well as a sideline reporter on Monday Night Football. She’d also go on to CNN and Showtime.
She’s still proving she’s got it with her fit game in her 50s.
