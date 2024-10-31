Erin Andrews uses NFL podcast to find elevator Buffalo Bills fan hottie
Erin Andrews has a habit of sharing whatever is on her mind on her “Calm Down” podcast with Charissa Thompson.
First, she talked about wearing the wrong fit to the sidelines of an NFL game in her duties as a Fox Sports reporter that literally made her feel like her “butt was on fire.”
Then, she revealed her odd inner thoughts for an interview with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes where she was worried about her makeup being melted and him thinking, “God, she’s (bleeping) aged,” and looks “147 years old.”
Now Andrews, who is only 46 years old by the way and looks amazing, took to her podcast and shocked with an extremely odd segment: finding a Buffalo Bills fan hottie who was in an elevator in a Seattle hotel all to connect him with her makeup artist, Jillian Gregory. It was super weird and awkward. Listen to the full clip here:
So, who is this mystery man? As Andrews wrote in a plea for “HELP,” they know the following: He’s a Bills fan who stayed at the Four Seasons in Seattle and had a mustache. He’s 30ish and “HOT” is the key word here.
Let’s see if this becomes a mystery solved moment and Gregory finds true love with the hot Bills fan from the elevator of a hotel all because of Andrews’ podcast plea.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal