Megan Thee Stallion grinding Angel Reese seductively wins Halloween parties
Angel Reese had quite the Halloween.
The Chicago Sky megastar originally showed off her Cheerleader Barbie look in a post posing as Gabrielle Union’s character Isis from the 2000 movie Bring It On. Then she won Halloween with the most insane, Oscar-worthy makeover painting her full body green and dying her hair red to become Poison Ivy.
She later hit up her friend and “twin” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hottieween” party in Chicago for an amazing night of fun and dancing. The two are good friends as evident by Megan Thee Stallion giving Reese a special gift while she recovered from wrist surgery, and Reese surprising the rapper on stage at Lollapalooza. She’s also appeared on Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast.
On Halloween Thursday night, they showed just how close of friends they are with a provocative dance in front of the cameras while in their full-body makeup costumes.
The rapper Dreezy even got in on the mix with Reese on the dance floor. Bad Barbie was definitely out for Halloween.
Reese’s night is even more crazy because she even went out in her costume to have Usher serenade her again.
Reese is only 22 years old and is clearly enjoying her offseason.
She finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
This surely isn’t the last we’ve seen of Reese and her crazy fits and nights out until then.
