Angel Reese shows off bootylicious fit while ‘Wild ‘n Out’ in Chicago
The brace is off and full Chi Barbie is wild ‘n out.
Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese was able to finally take off her brace after a month following her season-ending wrist surgery. The 22-year-old forward immediately got a swanky manicure with next-level nails, and showed off the healthy hand in a jaw-dropping bootylicious fit selfie.
Reese would take the look out for a night in Chicago to the United Center where host Nick Cannon and Wild ‘n Out were performing and Reese was a guest. She certainly stole the show.
That looks like a good time.
It’s not like the 22-year-old Reese wasn’t wild ‘n out and enjoying her offseason before the brace was off either. She was previously seen letting loose with silly dance moves with the brace on, and even wearing NSFW shirts. She also hit up three NFL games, including going full Baltimore Barbie mode to root on her favorite team the Ravens and wearing a retired Bears jersey number to the Chicago game. Oh, and the brace didn’t prevent her from singing with Usher.
The only difference, as Reese said, is now she isn’t hiding her wrist behind a designer bag in every photo.
The basketball star finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
Until then, Chi Barbie appears to be ready to keep wild ‘n out.
