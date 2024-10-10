The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese shows off bootylicious fit while ‘Wild ‘n Out’ in Chicago

The WNBA superstar dropped her brace and let it all hang out for a night out.

Matt Ryan

Team WNBA forward Angel Reese gets in position against USA Women's National Team during the WNBA All Star Game.
Team WNBA forward Angel Reese gets in position against USA Women's National Team during the WNBA All Star Game. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The brace is off and full Chi Barbie is wild ‘n out.

Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese was able to finally take off her brace after a month following her season-ending wrist surgery. The 22-year-old forward immediately got a swanky manicure with next-level nails, and showed off the healthy hand in a jaw-dropping bootylicious fit selfie.

Reese would take the look out for a night in Chicago to the United Center where host Nick Cannon and Wild ‘n Out were performing and Reese was a guest. She certainly stole the show.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods 'fairytale' bling dispels Karl-Anthony Towns engagement rumors

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

That looks like a good time.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava flaunts toned biceps in minidress selfie

It’s not like the 22-year-old Reese wasn’t wild ‘n out and enjoying her offseason before the brace was off either. She was previously seen letting loose with silly dance moves with the brace on, and even wearing NSFW shirts. She also hit up three NFL games, including going full Baltimore Barbie mode to root on her favorite team the Ravens and wearing a retired Bears jersey number to the Chicago game. Oh, and the brace didn’t prevent her from singing with Usher.

The only difference, as Reese said, is now she isn’t hiding her wrist behind a designer bag in every photo.

The basketball star finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.

Until then, Chi Barbie appears to be ready to keep wild ‘n out.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh no he didn’t: Kevin Hart next to Shaq, Kevin Durant goes instantly viral

Custom bf boots: Livvy Dunne shows off custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots

All good: Lane Kiffin spotted with ex-wife in daughter Landry’s TikTok makeover post

Chill look: Anthony Edwards’ way-too-casual red carpet fit that fans are roasting

Bling kicks: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks insane jeweled platform heels

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion