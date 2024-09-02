Angel Reese debuts new Reebok Engine A in lime green colorway (PHOTOS)
On Friday, August 30, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese debuted the Reebok Engine A sneaker, the company's first basketball shoe in over a decade. The sneaker came in a chrome colorway.
To kick off September, the Chi-Town Barbie debuted a new lime green colorway of the sneaker during a record-setting performance against the Minnesota Lynx.
The lime green Reebok Engine A had social media buzzing.
LOOK: Angel Reese makes statement with best pre-game fit of the season
Reese recorded 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 3 assists in the game.
Her 19 rebounds were enough to become the WNBA's all-time single-season rebounds leader and all-time single-season offensive rebounds leader.
Reese is averaging a double-double with 13.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game this season. She currently leads the WNBA in rebounds.
She has also set WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles.
There is no stopping the WNBA's new rebounding queen.
