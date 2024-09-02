The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese debuts new Reebok Engine A in lime green colorway (PHOTOS)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese debuted a new lime green colorway of the Reebok Engine A sneaker during her record-setting performance against the Minnesota Lynx.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the first half at Wintrust Arena.
Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the first half at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Friday, August 30, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese debuted the Reebok Engine A sneaker, the company's first basketball shoe in over a decade. The sneaker came in a chrome colorway.

To kick off September, the Chi-Town Barbie debuted a new lime green colorway of the sneaker during a record-setting performance against the Minnesota Lynx.

The lime green Reebok Engine A had social media buzzing.

LOOK: Angel Reese makes statement with best pre-game fit of the season

Reese recorded 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 3 assists in the game.

Her 19 rebounds were enough to become the WNBA's all-time single-season rebounds leader and all-time single-season offensive rebounds leader.

Reese is averaging a double-double with 13.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game this season. She currently leads the WNBA in rebounds.

She has also set WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles.

There is no stopping the WNBA's new rebounding queen.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)

On the mat-erial girl: Livvy Dunne’s best leotards over the years

You go girl!: A’ja Wilson debuts AKA sorority-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs (PHOTOS)

Wrestle-’Bash’ indeed: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan break the internet with ‘freaky’ pin

Buried treasure: Where Caleb Williams keeps his Heisman Trophy is simply amazing

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion Feed Page