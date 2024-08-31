Angel Reese debuts Reebok’s first basketball sneaker in over decade (PHOTO)
Angel Reese is on fire in her rookie season for the Chicago Sky both on the court and off it.
Her outfits have set social media ablaze, and her rebounding game is very Dennis Rodman-like. Her latest outfit combines both.
The Sky All-Star forward is averaging 13.3 points and an incredible 12.9 rebounds per game, and is one of the hottest tickets in town. With her fierce play on and off the court, sponsors are taking notice. Now, Reese’s fashion game is about to be kicked up a notch — this time with some new sneakers.
That’s right, Reebok is getting back in the basketball game for the first time in over a decade. Reese’s Engine A basketball shoes are set to drop in 2025. These aren’t your average basketball shoes either: They have a modernized Energy Return System (ERS) cushioning technology and an exoskeletal upper design. Whoa!
Lots of fans agree that these fire and are happy that Reebok is back:
Shaquille O’Neal has been named head of Reebok Basketball and the former LSU star loves Reese, who also went to LSU. He’s even in the building tonight for Reese’s much anticipated matchup with Caitlin Clark. Shaq and Reese are definitely a winning combo and this first shoe design proves it.
