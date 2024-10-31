Anthony Edwards, gf Jeanine Robel share 'Incredible' couples fits
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel were feeling the holiday spirit.
For Halloween, Ant and Jeanine suited up in their best "Incredibles" fits.
The couple rocked their Mr. and Mrs. Incredible costumes to a Halloween party on Wednesday, October 30. The fits were spot on.
MORE: Julius Randle's wife Kendra stuns with leopard-print dress, designer bag
She added another photo of the couple dancing with the caption, "Last night recap: Love us some R&B [if you know you know]."
MORE: Julius Randle's wife Kendra reacts to T-Wolves star's breakout game
In the final photo shared on Instagram, Mrs. Incredible posted Ant holding their baby daughter Aislynn, who was in a matching costume.
That's how you make the holiday a family affair.
Jeanine and the T-Wolves star have been dating since 2020 when Ant was a rookie in the NBA. In March 2024, the couple welcomed their baby daughter Aislynn, who was born during a Timberwolves game last season. As Robel was giving birth, Edwards left the game early to be by her side.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit