Anthony Edwards, gf Jeanine Robel share 'Incredible' couples fits

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and girlfriend Jeanine Robel broke out their best "Incredibles" fits to bring a Halloween couples costume for the ages.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrates against the Dallas Mavericks.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrates against the Dallas Mavericks. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel were feeling the holiday spirit.

For Halloween, Ant and Jeanine suited up in their best "Incredibles" fits.

The couple rocked their Mr. and Mrs. Incredible costumes to a Halloween party on Wednesday, October 30. The fits were spot on.

She added another photo of the couple dancing with the caption, "Last night recap: Love us some R&B [if you know you know]."

In the final photo shared on Instagram, Mrs. Incredible posted Ant holding their baby daughter Aislynn, who was in a matching costume.

That's how you make the holiday a family affair.

Jeanine and the T-Wolves star have been dating since 2020 when Ant was a rookie in the NBA. In March 2024, the couple welcomed their baby daughter Aislynn, who was born during a Timberwolves game last season. As Robel was giving birth, Edwards left the game early to be by her side.

Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

