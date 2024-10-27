Julius Randle's wife Kendra stuns with leopard-print dress, designer bag
Kendra Randle wasted no time getting comfortable in Minnesota following Julius Randle's trade to the Timberwolves. Kendra has supported Randle along the way and was courtside for the T-Wolves home opener against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
Minnesota secured the 112-101 win, but it was Kendra who stole the show.
Kendra was sitting courtside in a stunning leopard dress with a ridiculously expensive handbag.
She shared a video on Instagram showing off her impressive Ottolinger ceramic bag with blue fur.
The bags retail at north of $500, so it came at a hefty price.
But, of course, if you look good you feel good.
Kendra and Julius Randle are college sweethearts after meeting at the University of Kentucky. Julius was a star on the basketball team, while Kendra was studying fashion design and merchandising.
Kendra put her studies to good use and launched her own fashion line, KALORE, in October 2020.
The couple got married in 2017 and have two children, Kyden Jay Randle, who was born in December 2016, and Jaycey, who was born in October 2021.
Up next for Randle and the Timberwolves is another home stand at the Target Center when they welcome the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, October 29. Let's see what fit Kendra cooks up next.
