Julius Randle's wife Kendra reacts to T-Wolves star's breakout game
The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a hard-fought victory over the Sacramento Kings, 117-115, to pick up their first win of the season. The team's newest acquisition, star forward Julius Randle, played a big role in the win.
Randle was the team's leading scorer with 33 points, adding five rebounds and four assists.
While the team was on the road, someone back at home was following every minute of the action and cheering Randle on along the way: his wife, Kendra.
Kendra didn't have much to say about Randle's performance on social media, but she did have plenty of emojis to share.
After the "shocking" of the trade, Kendra made waves with comments she made about being ready to leave New York because living in their condo with two kids was hard.
"I'm not going to lie, when we heard Minnesota it was pretty shocking, although we were so ready to leave New York. Living in a condo with two kids is so hard. I don't care what anyone says, it was a great experience but we were already looking to move outside of the city," she said on TikTok.
"When we heard Minnesota it was pretty shocking. But when we got here, we were driving around and I'm like, 'these neighborhoods are gorgeous,' like we love it," she added. "It's so beautiful, the people are so nice, there's so many nice restaurants.
"It's just things that you wouldn't know. I know it gets cold, but it's cold in New York, too, and I heard they make the most of the snow here so we're really excited for a new switch up, a new chapter for our family."
Performances like Randle's on Thursday night will make the Minnesota life even better.
Up next for Randle and the Timberwolves is a return home to the Target Center where they will host the Toronto Raptors. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.
