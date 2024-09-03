Anthony Edwards' new Adidas sneaker pays homage to alma mater
Anthony Edwards is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA, and the Minnesota Timberwolves guard is looking to continue building his personal brand.
This weekend, on Saturday, September 7, the newest colorway of the Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 will be dropping.
Edwards' signature sneaker's new colorway is dubbed the "Pure Ruby" and plays homage to his alma mater Georgia with its red and black color scheme.
MORE: A'ja Wilson debuts AKA sorority-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs
Adidas unveiled the new look on social media.
During his time in Athens, Edwards was the SEC Rookie of the Year and second-team All-SEC honoree. He averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 32 games.
Edwards' success has carried over to the NBA where he is coming off of the best season of his career where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. This summer, he added a gold medal with Team USA basketball in the Paris Olympics.
The future is bright for Ant, but he'll always remember his roots.
