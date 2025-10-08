Anthony Volpe’s gf Elle Jowett flexes Yankees fit in dramatic Game 3 comeback

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Anthony Volpe's girlfriend, Elle Jowett, supports the Yankees shortstop during a must-win playoff game against the Blue Jays.

Emily Bicks

Sep 30, 2025: New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
Sep 30, 2025: New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Facing a die-or-die Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, things looked grim for New York Yankees, down 6-1 in the third inning.

However, the Yankees tied things up in the bottom of the fourth after team captain Aaron Judge hit a home run off the foul pole. Jazz Chisholm gave New York the lead with a solo home run in the fifth and the Pinstripes held on to win 9-6.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has his No. 1 fan cheering him on at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 7, his girlfriend, Elle Jowett.

Elle Jowett
Elle Jowett is ready for the cold temperatures in Toronto. / Elle Jowett/Instagram

While rumors sparked that they were dating last month, the 2024 Golden Glove winner and Jowett confirmed their relationship after the Yankees eliminated the Boston Red Sox in the Wild card round.

The model joined him on the field to celebrate as the Yankees punched their ticket to the ALDS against the Blue Jays.

After Toronto absolutely dismantled the Pinstripes in Game 1 and Game 2 at the Rogers Centre, the series returned to Yankee Stadium.

Jowett made her way to the Bronx for the must-win showdown, rocking a vintage Yankees sweater and white pants.

Elle Jowett
@ellejowett/Instagram

Fans can expect to see her back in the Bronx when the Yankees look to even the series against Toronto in Game 4 on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

