Anthony Volpe’s gf Elle Jowett flexes Yankees fit in dramatic Game 3 comeback
Facing a die-or-die Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, things looked grim for New York Yankees, down 6-1 in the third inning.
However, the Yankees tied things up in the bottom of the fourth after team captain Aaron Judge hit a home run off the foul pole. Jazz Chisholm gave New York the lead with a solo home run in the fifth and the Pinstripes held on to win 9-6.
Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has his No. 1 fan cheering him on at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 7, his girlfriend, Elle Jowett.
RELATED: Aaron Judge's wife Samantha leaves rare comment for Yankees pitcher's big honor
While rumors sparked that they were dating last month, the 2024 Golden Glove winner and Jowett confirmed their relationship after the Yankees eliminated the Boston Red Sox in the Wild card round.
The model joined him on the field to celebrate as the Yankees punched their ticket to the ALDS against the Blue Jays.
After Toronto absolutely dismantled the Pinstripes in Game 1 and Game 2 at the Rogers Centre, the series returned to Yankee Stadium.
Jowett made her way to the Bronx for the must-win showdown, rocking a vintage Yankees sweater and white pants.
Fans can expect to see her back in the Bronx when the Yankees look to even the series against Toronto in Game 4 on Wednesday, Oct. 8.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup