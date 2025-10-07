Aaron Judge's wife Samantha leaves rare comment for Yankees pitcher's big honor
The New York Yankees face a must-win Game 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Divisional Series on Tuesday, Oct. 7
After eliminating the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round, the Yankees traveled to Toronto where they've suffered two consecutive embarrassing losses at the Rogers Centre. After losing 10-1 in Game 1, the Blue Jays crushed the Pinstripes 13-7 in Game 2.
With Toronto out homering the Yankees 8-1, New York needs team captain Aaron Judge to have a night.
RELATED: Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon's wife can't 'calm down' before Red Sox Game 2
Cheering on Judge ahead of the do-or-die game at Yankee Stadium, the right fielder's wife, Samantha Bracksieck Judge. The 2024 AL MVP and Samantha tied the knot in Lahaina, Hawaii in 2021.
The extremely private couple welcomed their first child together on Jan. 27, a daughter named Nora Rose.
While Samantha keeps her Instagram page private and stays away from the spotlight, she couldn't help but celebrate Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon earning the team's Robert Clemente Award nomination.
Rodon's wife, Ashley Rodon, posted a photo of their family with Judge to celebrate the honor, which caught Samantha's attention.
The seven-time All-Star's wife commented with a yellow heart emoji. Ashley, who shares three children with Rodon, hilariously replied, "@_samanthajudge Bo’s favorite guy in this photo is up for debate 😂🤟🏻."
Judge, the frontrunner to win the AL MVP Award for the second consecutive year, remains positive that the Yankees can still turn things around.
"We've been doing it all year long," Judge told reporters. "We've had our backs up against the wall and been in some tough spots. In the wild card series, we lost the first one and played two elimination games. It's kind of what we did even at the end of the year."
"So just get back to playing our brand of baseball, put the pressure on them, and anything can happen," Judge concluded
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup